

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a very slight gain, but finished the trading week with an overall loss. After a weak start to the session, the market climbed into positive territory around midday, before paring its gains in late trade.



Continued worries over a potential trade war weighed on investor sentiment at the end of the trading week. Traders are also looking forward to the policy statement from the Federal Reserve next week. Investors are hoping the central bank will provide some clarity on the number of rate hikes it is planning this year.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.04 percent Friday and finished at 8,882.53. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall loss of 0.6 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.05 percent Friday, but the Swiss Performance Index fell 0.08 percent.



Vifor Pharma advanced 2.5 percent, adding to yesterday's gains following its strong full year report.



Lonza finished higher by 1.3 percent. was Credit Suisse rose 0.9 percent, UBS gained 0.7 percent and Partners Group added 0.8 percent.



The index heavyweights ended the day with small losses. Nestlé dipped 0.1 percent, Novartis slid 0.1 percent and Roche fell 0.3 percent.



ABB climbed 0.5 percent and Dufry added 0.4 percent. Dufry sank by over 6 percent yesterday, following its full year report.



Richemont rose 0.3 percent. The luxury goods group is pushing ahead with the planned takeover of Italian online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter.



Geberit was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, dropping 2.0 percent. Kuehne + Nagel weakened by 0.8 percent, Clariant fell 1.0 percent and Givaudan lost 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX