The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tryg A/S (Tryg) held on March 16, 2018, approved an extraordinary dividend of DKK 3.31 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of DKK 1.60 per share. The Ex-date is March 19, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and futures in Tryg (TRYG).



For further information please find the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668910