

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier and teether holders have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard for children.



The snap can detach from the pacifier's ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching has been reported, however, no injuries have been reported.



The teething holders were sold in eight different styles: giraffe, zebra, turtle, reindeer, frog, spring bunny, deer and bunny.



Only holders with the following lot codes were included in the recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917.



Customers who have purchased these products have been urged to immediately take them away from kids.



Handi-Craft sold the pacifiers and holders at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys 'R Us/Babies 'R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.



