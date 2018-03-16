London's FTSE 100 was lifted by financials and commodity stocks on Friday, with the index up 0.62% to 7,183.99. Bank shares led the gains after the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee said lenders would not need to boost capital reserves, which mostly seemed to relieve Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays. The BoE said it will set the same stress tests in 2018 as in 2017, partly to ensure lenders had sufficient spare resources to respond to Brexit and to restructure and ring-fence ...

