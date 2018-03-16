MBL Group's shares rose over 15% on Friday after it disposed of its entire shareholding in Redworth Limited and its subsidiary The Garden and Home Trading Company Limited. MBL group's board concluded in 2016 that a third party would be "better placed to develop the potential" of the two businesses, collectively known as the Garden & Home Division, and so the shareholding has been disposed to Invalesco Limited for a total cash consideration of £0.8m. Under the terms of the sale, MBL group ...

