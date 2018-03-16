

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Republican Senator who has been highly critical of President Donald Trump indicated Friday he hopes the president will face a primary challenge in 2020.



Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., made the comments at an event in New Hampshire that is seen as a must-stop spot for presidential hopefuls.



'I hope that someone does run in the Republican primary, somebody to challenge the president,' Flake said at the 'Politics & Eggs' speaker series at Saint Anselm College.



He added, 'I think that the Republicans want to be reminded what it means to be a traditional, decent Republican and what the party stands for.'



Flake's frequent criticism of the president has led to speculation that he would be interested in running in a Republican primary against Trump.



The Arizona Senator, who is not running for a second term, said he does not plan to run for president but would not rule it out.



Flake is among just a few Republican lawmakers that have publicly spoken out against Trump, drawing social media attacks from the president.



In remarks at the National Press Club on Thursday, Flake suggested the GOP 'might not deserve to lead' due to its blind support of Trump.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



