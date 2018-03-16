NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and futures in Tryg A/S (TRYG) due to an extra ordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 26/18.



Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found attached.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668916