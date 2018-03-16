The latest market research report by Technavio on the global urology endoscopes marketpredicts a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005728/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global urology endoscopes market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global urology endoscopes market by product (rigid urology endoscopes and flexible urology endoscopes), by end-user (hospitals and ASCs), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global urology endoscopes market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Growing demand for MI techniques: a major market driver

Technological advances: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global urology endoscopes market with around 44% share in 2017

In 2017, the rigid urology endoscopes segment held the largest share of the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing demand for MI techniques: a major market driver

The growing demand for MI techniques is one of the major factors driving the global urology endoscopes market. Urology has been progressively driven by technological advances, both in surgical procedures and device development. Healthcare providers, governments, and patients are choosing MI techniques over traditional open surgical techniques that are more painful and require a long hospital stay. The increased demand for MI and robotic-assisted techniques is because of the increasing complications that are associated with conventional/traditional surgeries. For instance, conventional open surgeries can result in various post-operation complications such as pain, blood clots, fatigue, muscle atrophy, and infections. Anesthesia administered before surgeries can cause a sore throat, nausea, and sleepiness.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technological advances: emerging market trend

The technological improvements and innovations in optical imaging and urology endoscope performance assist the urologists to diagnose, visualize, and treat the underlying cause of many urological disorders. The advances in technology and miniaturization have allowed therapeutic and diagnostic options resulting in increased safety and efficacy of these procedures. The advent of robotic systems in the recent years has facilitated complex urology endoscopic procedures.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on urology devices, "The vendors are incorporating new technologies into the urology endoscopes to provide better optics, enhanced capabilities, and increased durability leading to more success during the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The incorporation of narrow band imaging technology with HR and wide-field view in cystoscopes improve the visualization of the mucosal and sub-mucosal vasculature of urinary tract region, particularly the bladder region."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas dominated the global urology endoscopes market, accounting for a market share of approximately 44%. In the Americas, North America, particularly the US, was the key revenue contributor in 2017 due to the availability of favorable reimbursement options and increasing awareness about the availability of a broad range of flexible and rigid urology endoscopes. Apart from this, factors such as the increased incidence of urinary incontinence along with the growing older population and the increase in bladder diseases, infections of the urinary tract, and kidney diseases propel the market growth in the region.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005728/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com