

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A family of three, including a toddler, were booted from a Southwest Airlines flight after the kid threw tantrum as other passengers were boarding.



However, a video taken by another passenger, that has gone viral on the social media since, shows the toddler being calm and quiet as Southwest crew remove the family from the flight.



'After pushback Wednesday evening, Flight 1683 to Atlanta returned to the gate at Chicago Midway to allow supervisors to board the aircraft. Our initial reports indicate a conversation escalated onboard between the crew and a customer traveling with a small child. We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved,' Southwest Airlines said in a statement, according to a report in Business Insider.



According to fellow passenger Alexis Armstrong, who also posted the video on the Facebook, the 2-year-old was scared of flying and wanted to sit on her father's lap and not on her own seat. The father asked the lady for a minute to calm her down, however, the air hostess walked away and called people to remove him.



'The baby was already calm by now and sitting in her own seat. Captain then came over intercom to say we will be going back to the gate to handle a customer service issue. They then told me stop filming and this issue did not involve me, and that me and another woman who spoke up will be the next off he plane. The flight attendant then came to tell me be quiet stop talking ( to the person next to me ) no one around me wants to hear about the situation,' Armstrong wrote on Facebook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX