Stocks on the Continent finished higher, as trading on Wall Street got off to a positive start on the back of multiple strong updates on the US economy and a dip in the euro alongside some downwardly revised Eurozone CPI data and some 'dovish' ECB-talk. Also helping sentiment, the White House denied speculation of an imminent departure of US National Security adviser H.R. McMaster, with the denial coming close on the heels of a reported 'truce' between the US president and his chief of staff, ...

