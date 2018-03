WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in the previous session, energy stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday.



The rebound by energy stocks comes amid a significant increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery jumping $1.15 to $62.34 a barrel.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 2.5 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 1.7 percent.



