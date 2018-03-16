42Gears Corrigendum to PR Newswire and Partner Publications of Press Release - "42Gears is a Google Android Enterprise Recommended EMM Partner"

BANGALORE, India, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This is with reference to our press release dated Mar 15, 2018, 10:30 ET "42Gears is a Google Android Enterprise Recommended EMM Partner". The press release has certain errors in its content where the program name has been mentioned wrongly as Android Enterprise Recommended and the same has been sent onward for dissemination to the members of the wire.

Please note that 42Gears is an Android Enterprise EMM Partner, but not an Android Enterprise Recommended Partner. The error is deeply regretted.

For more information, contact: Manisha.singh@42gears.com