sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

925,71 Euro		-10,13
-1,08 %
WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
918,94
926,32
22:33
922,33
924,33
21:48
16.03.2018 | 21:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

42Gears Corrigendum to PR Newswire and Partner Publications of Press Release - "42Gears is a Google Android Enterprise Recommended EMM Partner"

BANGALORE, India, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This is with reference to our press release dated Mar 15, 2018, 10:30 ET "42Gears is a Google Android Enterprise Recommended EMM Partner". The press release has certain errors in its content where the program name has been mentioned wrongly as Android Enterprise Recommended and the same has been sent onward for dissemination to the members of the wire.

Please note that 42Gears is an Android Enterprise EMM Partner, but not an Android Enterprise Recommended Partner. The error is deeply regretted.

For more information, contact: Manisha.singh@42gears.com


© 2018 PR Newswire