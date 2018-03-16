SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'spend analysis study on the food industry'. A well-known food supplier with its business units spread across the globe wanted to conduct a basic spend analysis to gain better insights into the spending patterns. The client faced difficulties in identifying the potential risks in terms of purchasing overlaps and savings leak. In order to overcome such challenges, the client wanted to implement a comprehensive spend analysis engagement and seek ways to identify the potential bottlenecks in their supply chain.

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Leading food producers are increasingly entering into mergers and acquisitions to ensure consistency in their product offerings, thereby strengthening their position in the market."

Leading food supply firms are leveraging the use of spend analysis solutions to gain actionable insights into their spending patterns and improve data quality to reduce maverick spend. Our spend analysis solution helps the food supply firms in identifying the latest saving opportunities in the supply chain. It also helps them to avoid disruptions in the supply chain by better managing the suppliers.

The spend analysis solution offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the food supplier to gain insights on the latest pricing trends and fluctuations for the services being rendered. Our solutions also assisted the client in leveraging supplier data to gain a better understanding of the competitive pricing. Also, the client was able to develop state-of-the-art tools to obtain a more comprehensive analysis of the spend.

The spend analysis solution offered benefits that helped the client to:

Perform inventory management and accordingly plan the budget

Consolidate the spend data into a central database

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

