With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading rubber manufacturers in Thailand.

Natural rubber is one of the most in-demand raw materials for both domestic and industrial applications, owing to its notable advantages including low costs, large stretch ratio, high resilience, and waterproof status. Thailand has been leading the global market in production and exports of natural rubber over the recent years, thanks to its abundance of natural resources, improving production infrastructure and a massive regional rubber consumption base. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top rubber producers, suppliers, and exporters in Thailand and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and hassle-free. Connect and network with Thailand's leading rubber companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level!

Why Connect with Companies from Thailand's Rubber Industry?

The global rubber market continues to expand in 2018, as studies suggest that the global natural rubber output increased 1.1% year on year to 12.4 million tons in 2016, while rubber consumption rose by 3.8% year on year to 12.6 million tons in the same year globally indicating a gap of 200,000 tons between rubber demand and supply. The growth of the global market has been mainly driven by a significant increase in rubber output in Thailand over the recent years. Thailand is now the world's largest rubber-producing country, with a total rubber output of 4.5 million tons in 2016, representing around 36.3% of the global production. Thailand remains the world's largest rubber exporter. In 2016, Thailand exported US$ 4.4 billion worth or equivalent of 3.6 billion tons of natural rubber to the global market. Since global rubber demand especially demand from China continues to surge, Thailand's production and export of rubbers are expected to grow further over the next few years, and so do the business opportunities in Thailand's rubber market.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified rubber manufacturers in Thailand, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Rubber Manufacturers in Thailand

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading rubber manufacturers in Thailand.

