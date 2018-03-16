Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") (TSXV: KUT) has granted options to the non-management Directors of the Company as an annual retainer for Board compensation. The options are to purchase an aggregate of common shares as set forth below.

Effective March 15, 2018, Redishred has granted 305,000 stock options, at a price of $0.55, with 100% of the options vesting upon execution, with a life of five years, expiring on March 14, 2023.

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. PROSHRED shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2008 certification. It is PROSHRED's vision to be the 'system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates seven corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)

Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 849-3469 Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)

Kasia Pawluk, CA

Chief Financial Officer

kasia.pawluk@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 204-0076 Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Redishred and Redishred's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Redishred. Forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, including those discussed in the 2016 management discussion and analysis under "Risk Factors", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Redishred will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Redishred can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.