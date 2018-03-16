Fingerprinting Express Opens Second Las Vegas Store Location Near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Fingerprinting Express, a leader in digital fingerprinting and background checks, has announced that they are opening their fourth location in Nevada, which is their second Las Vegas store location. The new location is 1350 E Flaming Rd #11, Las Vegas, NV 89119, which is on the northeast corner of E. Flamingo and Maryland Blvd. The grand opening will take place on March 21st at 10:30 am, with the ribbon cutting to be at 11:00 am. Businesses, non-profits, families and community members are all welcome to attend the event. There will also be free children's fingerprint ID kits available. The company will immediately start offering fingerprinting services in Las Vegas.

Monica Pappas, CEO of Fingerprinting Express says: 'Save the date. On Wednesday, March 21st at 10:30 we celebrate the Grand Opening of our New Fingerprinting Express Las Vegas location (NE Corner of E. Flamingo and Maryland). We couldn't be more excited to serve our community. We are especially excited to continue our Culture To Care™ discounts for non-profits, volunteers, teachers and active military. We welcome the University of Nevada Las Vegas students and staff, who are right around the corner.'

Fingerprinting Express has been in business since 2003 and has been able to establish trust in the community. They continue to give back to the community through their Culture To Care™ discount program. Fingerprinting Express has provided over $60,000 of discounts to these communities since 2016 and hundreds of thousands in fingerprint discounts since 2003. People are encouraged to click here to register their interest in the event.

Those who have used the service in the past have been full of praise for the service they had received. Manuel Manny V., for instance, says on the company website: 'Fingerprinting Express is a wonderful family owned fingerprinting/Notary business which goes above and beyond their customer service.'

All Fingerprinting Express locations are listed on their website, and you can view the new Las Vegas location at https://www.fingerprintingexpress.com/locations/las-vegas-nevada-flamingo/. All locations offer fingerprint and background check services on appointment or as a walk-in service and are open during the lunch hour. Besides offering fingerprinting and background check services for employment, they also offer fast FBI Criminal History Checks with results in 24 hours. Other Fingerprinting Express services include secure document shredding, passport photographs, Notary Public, and copying and faxing. Monica Pappas adds: 'Fingerprinting Express offers the best available fingerprinting technology and techniques. We are an approved vendor for Nevada Department of Public Safety as well as other Nevada Boards and Divisions. Our process is aimed at saving time and preventing headaches. To best serve our customers, we have evolved into a one-stop shop offering a full slate of services typically needed by people seeking fingerprint-background checks. This saves our customers the time and inconvenience of having to go to several different locations to complete the process for background checks and other required services for employment, licensure or other reasons.'

Contact Fingerprinting Express:

Monica Pappas

800-919-0227

info@fingerprintingexpress.com

6485 S Rainbow Blvd #103

Las Vegas, NV 89118

SOURCE: Fingerprinting Express