Avalon Life Examines the Junction Between Blockchain Technology and the Free Market Economy

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2018 / As more and more users around the globe are entering the world of cryptocurrencies for the first time, one inherent question they all harbor is just how safe blockchain technology really is. Everyone only wants to invest their money in a new venture if they are assured that it is safe and nobody will be able to steal their investment. Newspapers and online media reporting fraudulent events pertaining to cryptocurrency scams and hacked exchanges seem ubiquitous, creating fear, uncertainty, and doubt, a phenomenon known as "FUD" for short in cryptocurrency lingo. An active crypto community headquartered in Costa Rica, Avalon Life assesses the connection between blockchain technology and the free market economy, and demonstrates its amplified safety and security.

Avalon Life experts assert that blockchain technology is the result of decades of research and innovative breakthroughs in the fields of cryptography and security. Blockchain technology offers a completely novel way of storing information, processing transactions, and performing functions, making it especially suitable for environments with high-security requirements and global transactions between individuals without intermediaries such as banks. "It is virtually impossible to hack a blockchain as all information on transactions is stored encrypted on thousands of computers around the world instead of on one server or on third-party hardware. Blockchains are publically accessible, owned by no one instance and cannot be closed down or censored by anyone. Hacking a blockchain is virtually impossible," explains Avalon Life. The underlying concept is bound to radically change economies of scale where the "winner takes it all" and big companies dominate the markets. Based on blockchain technology, an exchange only offers its services but doesn't hold the platform, allowing users to switch easily and thus to move within a real free market economy based on supply and demand.

"Correspondingly, blockchain technology is bound to liberate individuals to conduct business in the scope of a true free market, decreasing the power of corporations and big players," concludes Avalon Life. "Numerous initiatives are underway to develop new applications based on blockchain technology in various industries and environments, revolutionizing the financial industry and paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrencies." Comprehensive peer-to-peer education networks are essential in promoting growth of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies with actual utility, such as those constituting the foundations of cryptocurrency education by Avalon Life. "Blockchain presents the world with an opportunity for a much-needed financial evolution, and our community is leading the way," says Thomas Graf, CEO of Avalon Life.

Based in Costa Rica, Avalon Life offers in-depth cryptocurrency education and innovative blockchain solutions. The company's product development places a focus on environmental sustainability, while merging new technology with an objective to foster social responsibility. In order to broaden participation with the alternative currency market, Avalon Life created a referral marketing program, and later became the first provider to introduce mining packages with the X11 algorithm. Fueled by the fast evolution of blockchain technology, the company has cultivated strategic partnerships around the globe, and today offers unique blockchain products in numerous sectors within the industry. Their business model provides partners with extensive training, the opportunity for measured engagement in digital currency markets, and access to exclusive products.

