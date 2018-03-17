

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe has been fired by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday, just two days before his retirement with pension rights.



'I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately,' Jeff Sessions said in a statement.



Sessions said that the termination was made on the recommendation from the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility, as it found that McCabe had 'made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media.'



McCabe responded that his firing was a part a series of attacks designed to undermine his credibility and reputation.



'I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of [FBI director] James Comey,' McCabe said.



U.S. President Donald Trump praised Sessions' decision, saying it is a 'great day for democracy.'



'Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX