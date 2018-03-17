

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Russian government has decided to oust 23 British diplomats within a week, after the UK government had blamed Moscow over a nerve agent attack against ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.



Russia has also decided to shut the British Council in Russia and would cancel permission for Britain to open a general consulate in St Petersburg.



The announcement came after talks with British ambassador Laurie Bristo on Saturday.



Russia's foreign ministry also warned Britain that it would introduce other retaliatory measures if further unfriendly actions are taken towards them.



The move came four days after the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from Britain, as it failed to give explanation for the poisoning attack within the deadline.



Russia has continued to deny involvement in the March 4 attack, when Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found collapsed after being poisoned in Salisbury city centre.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX