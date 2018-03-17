

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's National People's Congress has re-elected President Xi Jinping for a second five-year term and named Wang Qishan as Vice President on Saturday, days after abolishing term limits for Chinese presidency.



Jinping took a public oath on the newly-amended Constitution for the first time, pledging to be faithful to the charter of the People's Republic of China, uphold authority and be loyal to the country and the people.



'[I pledge to] be loyal to the country and the people, be committed and honest in my duty, accept the people's supervision and work for a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful,' Xi said.



On March 11, the National People's Congress had amended the constitution for removing the two five-year term limit for the President and the Vice President.



Xi, who assumed the role of Premier in 2013, was formerly set to retire by 2023 after a two-term limit pursued by his predecessors.



Wang, who succeeds Li Yuanchao, had carried out the anti-corruption campaign for the past five years until his retirement from the Communist Party's ruling council late last year.



