Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global PLM in the automotive sector. This new report will provide new and updated market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180317005033/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global PLM in the automotive sector from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape vis-à-vis the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on recent developments in the automotive market.

The upgraded research report on the global PLM in the automotive sector is an integral part of Technavio's ICT portfolio. Technavio offers an exhaustive range of market research reports on product lifecycle management (PLM), covering different regions and top industry segments. PLM is software that plays an integral role in different functional levels of organizations, such as product design, engineering, and manufacturing. The need to manage a product from concept to realization has led to the emergence of PLM software and services. Some of the topics covered include EDA in the automotive industry, computational fluid dynamics, simulation and analysis software, and mechanical computer-aided design (MCAD).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global PLM in the automotive sectorprojected the APAC region to exhibit the highest market growth rate during the forecast period. This region which accounted for a mere 24% of the market in 2015 and was predicted to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the automotive industry in China was identified as the critical factor impacting the growth in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Increasing product recalls in the automotive industry is a primary growth driver for this market. Product recall is the process of calling back a product, which is not in conformity with the standards that are mostly related to safety. The growing need for safety features in automobiles is expected to drive the global market for PLM in the automotive industry during the forecast period."

Technavio's new report on the global PLM in the automotive sector will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global PLM in the automotive sector? Request a free sample

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast

Key factors driving market growth

Top emerging trends

Competitive landscape and market share of the key players

New growth opportunities and challenges

The report on the global PLM in the automotive sector for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180317005033/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com