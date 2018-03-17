Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global conjunctivitis marketfor the period 2018-2022, providing the latest insights on this popular market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180317005037/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global conjunctivitis market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous global conjunctivitis market research, offering a revised and up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape, along with new predictions during the forecast period.

The updated research report on the global conjunctivitis market is an integral part of Technavio's infectious and rare diseases portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the infectious and rare diseases sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. The anti-infectives therapeutic segment has a lot of potentials, as it is characterized by multiple first-in-class innovations, especially for emerging infectious diseases. Some of the topics covered include allergy immunotherapies, gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis, anti-aging drugs, and pneumonia therapeutics.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Conjunctivitis market: growth opportunities

The unmet need for viral conjunctivitis is one of the key drivers for the growth of this market. Since there are no approved drugs for the treatment of viral conjunctivitis, many companies and researchers are now developing drugs that are in the clinical stage of development. These drugs are expected to aid in the treatment of viral conjunctivitis, and their effectiveness will promote growth in this market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The patent expiries of few drugs such as Lotemax, Patanol, Pataday, and Lastacaft along with the expected entry of few other drugs will impact the growth of the market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Market landscape

Pipeline analysis

Market segmentation based on condition

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

Vendor analysis

And more

Looking for the latest information on the global conjunctivitis market? Request a free sample

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the conjunctivitis market, along with an analysis of external factors and new competitors. The infectious and rare diseasessector adapts and innovates swiftly to keep pace with new developments in science and technology, as does Technavio.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180317005037/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com