Newgen Positioned as a Leader in Cloud-based Dynamic Case Management by Top Independent Research Firm

Newgen Software Technologies Limited, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in report, The Forrester Wave': Cloud-based Dynamic Case Management (DCM), Q1 2018, authored by Craig Le Clair et al.

According to the report, "Newgen Software shows depth in solution accelerators and intelligent apps." The report recognizes Newgen as "an aggressive provider of intelligent apps, with more than 150 across 17 verticals, including an appeals and grievances solution for health payer services; contract management; and more than 20 financial services solutions. These apps are separately licensed and released under product management control; they include process templates, form fragments, rules, forms, data model, and task templates. With a broader portfolio than many other DCM vendors, this provider includes ECM, BPM, capture, output management, complex event processing (CEP) event model, and mobile development framework."

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, MD & Chairman, Newgen Software said, "This recognition validates for us, our continuous efforts to drive product innovation as well as enhance the value proposition to our clients. Our endeavour is to facilitate enterprise-wide digital transformation with our platforms."

The report recognizes that "enterprises often choose Newgen for its geographic diversity, with many installations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, its strong product features, quality of consultants, ease of implementation, and lower total cost of ownership."

The report states that "Newgen Software has partnered with UiPath to build RPA bots and will leverage its own process-mining tool to combine bot-based digital workers with case management." Newgen OmniFlow iBPS framework facilitates Digital Sensing for "text and sentiment analytics against email, Facebook, Twitter, or any content to route case work." The suite also offers advanced analytics and suggestions tab based on historical case activity.

Using a 23-criteria evaluation of cloud-based DCM market, the research firm identified 11 most significant vendors in the space. Forrester ranked Newgen OmniFlow iBPS Suite 3.1 with the highest scores possible in two criteria - horizontal cross-industry domain support and partner ecosystem. The product has among the top four scores in current offering and top six in strategy, which are two of the three overall categories.

Newgen was recently positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave': Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017 and The Forrester Wave': Enterprise Content Management - Transactional Content Services, Q2 2017.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading Banks, Insurance firms, Healthcare Organizations, Governments, BPO's & Telecom Companies.

