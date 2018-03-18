Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global hospital stretchers market. This new report will provide detailed market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous global hospital stretchers market report, presenting an in-depth analysis of the industry regarding the performance of prominent drivers and the recent trends that are being witnessed in the industry. It will also provide insight into the challenges that are anticipated to impede market growth.

The updated research report on the global hospital stretchers market is an integral part of Technavio's orthopedics and medical devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the orthopedics and medical devices market, encompassing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include joint reconstruction, eye care surgical, brachytherapy devices, and operating table.

Global market growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global hospital stretchers market projected that the Americas was the largest market for hospital stretchers. A major factor that contributed to the growth of the market in this region was the rise in geriatric population that in turn led to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, gastrointestinal problems, and osteoporosis among the populace.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growth of the global hospital stretchers market can be attributed to the increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and other chronic illnesses that lead to an increase in the number of bariatric surgeries and minimally invasive surgeries. This increase in the number of bariatric and MI surgeries will indirectly propel the global demand for hospital stretchers in the coming years."

Technavio's new report on the global hospital stretchers market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunity analysis and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global hospital stretchers market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

