Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global peptide therapeutics market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005060/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global peptide therapeutics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous global peptide therapeutics market report, offering valuable insights into multiple sections impacting the growth of the market across the globe. It will also help businesses in aligning with the rapidly changing market trends and expanding their market share in untapped segments.

The upgraded research report on the global peptide therapeutics market is an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular and metabolic disorders portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cardiovascular and metabolic disorders market, which is extremely competitive and characterized by rapid changes in the demand-supply landscape. Some of the topics covered include diabetic retinopathy, biologic therapeutics, liver cirrhosis therapeutics, and inflammatory bowel disease.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global peptide therapeutics market projected that in terms of geography, the Americas dominated this market in 2015. Factors such as the recent increase in the incidence of cancer, hepatitis, and metabolic disorders, advances in peptide synthesis technology, and the increased consumption of various peptide therapies are the major growth drivers for the market in this region.

"The advances in peptide synthesis technology will be the major driver for the growth of this market. Chemical and enzymatic syntheses are the most important among all the methods of peptide synthesis. The synthesis of peptides has integrated structure-activity relationships and analog generations to increase bioavailability, decrease adverse effects, increase the safety and efficacy of drugs, impart protease resistance, and develop formulations."

Senior Research Analyst at Technavio

Technavio's new report on the global peptide therapeutics market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global peptide therapeutics market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top trends contributing to market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunity analysis and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global peptide therapeutics market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005060/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com