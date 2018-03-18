Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global printing market for packaging. This new report will provide in-depth market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005062/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global printing market for packaging from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous global printing market for packaging report, offering market intelligence for multiple regions across the globe, including the changes in the demand-supply shifts in these regions. It will also provide new predictions for the forecast period that will assist clients in expanding their market share in untapped segments.

The upgraded research report on the global printing market for packaging is an integral part of Technavio's packaging portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the packaging market, which is a highly innovative industry. Some of the key topics include agricultural films, ambient food packaging, green packaging, and aluminum foil packaging.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global printing market for packaging projected that the Americas was the largest printing market for packaging. Factors such as a developed economy and high standard of living contributed to the growth of this market. Also, the increasing competition among vendors and the growth of major industries in the Americas is expected to drive the region.

"The rapid growth of the packaging and labelingindustry is driving the printing market for packaging across the globe. Packaging and labeling provide information about the price and name of the product. Packaging in terms of design, color, and ingredients plays a substantial role in attracting customers. Furthermore, the convenience of carrying, using, and disposing of the package is essential. Thus, in an extremely competitive market, it is of prime importance for the manufacturers to create shelf appeal and visibility of their products. This has resulted in manufacturers increasing their focus on proper packaging to create brand awareness and attract customers."

Senior Research Analyst at Technavio

Technavio's new report on the global printing market for packaging will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global printing market for packaging? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global printing market for packaging for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005062/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com