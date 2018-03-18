Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global wind turbine components market. This new report will provide comprehensive market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous report, providing new predictions on the global environment and multiple sections impacting the growth of the market. It will also provide detailed market analysis to assist businesses to align with the current market scenario.

The updated research report on the global wind turbine components market is an integral part of Technavio's power portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the power sector that has been witnessing an increase in technological innovations. Some of the topics include wind turbine gearbox, advanced energy, solar battery charger, and biomass power generation.

Market growth analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global wind turbine components projected that during 2015, the APAC region dominated the wind turbine components market and accounted for more than 45% of the market share. The market share of this region increased significantly with countries such as China, India, Japan, Pakistan, and South Korea accounting for substantial shares of the market.

The increasing environmental concern is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Combusting fossil fuels for power generation results in CO2 emissions, which cause global warming. This is hazardous to the environment. At present, the energy sector accounts for nearly 40% of the global CO2 emissions. Thus, many countries are encouraging the use of renewable energy sources for power generation. Besides, wind power generation has many environmental benefits such as low air pollution and no water consumption, associated with it. Additionally, wind energy is the cheapest among all renewable sources of power generation.

"A wind turbine operates completely emission-free for almost 20 years. This makes it one of the most feasible alternatives to fossil fuels. This recent shift toward the use of renewable and sustainable forms of energy will drive the growth prospects of the wind turbine components market during the forecast period."

Senior Research Analyst at Technavio

Technavio's new report on the global wind turbine components market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top drivers for the market

Competitive vendor landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global wind turbine components market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

