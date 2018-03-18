NMS Properties, Inc.: My Suite is Launching Westchester - the Next Evolution of All-Inclusive Los Angeles Apartment Living

The Next Evolution of All-Inclusive Living

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2018 / Thoughtfully designed suites that embody modern livability and convenience, offered at an exceptional price.

Discover My Suite - a unique collection of furnished apartments and suites characterized by their well-appointed interiors, short-term lease periods and unparalleled value. My Suite is located near some of Los Angeles' most coveted destinations and ranges from studios to three bedrooms. My Suite Westchester offers a truly turnkey solution for those looking for temporary furnished apartments, for a stay of 31 days or longer.

Conveniently located near the beach, I-405 and Los Angeles International Airport, My Suite at Westchester offers hotel-style living at an accessible price. The floor plans range from studio suites to master one-bedroom suites, each outfitted with fundamental home furnishings and accessories. Inspired by a contemporary Los Angeles lifestyle, My Suite residences boast designer finishes, modern furniture, smart-home technologies, thoughtful services and living wares - all included in your rent.

SOURCE: NMS Properties, Inc.