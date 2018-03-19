SINGAPORE, Mar 14, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - JLL has been named number one real estate investment advisory firm in Asia Pacific for the seventh consecutive year by Real Capital Analytics (RCA), an independent body that monitors real estate transaction volumes worldwide.According to RCA, JLL has achieved the highest value of investment deals in Asia Pacific, a total of US$26.8 billion in 2017, accounting for 29.8 per cent of total market share. Out of the seven asset types included in the ranking, JLL took the top spot in five categories - office, retail, apartment, development site and hotel."It's an honour to be recognised by RCA for the seventh time in a row. We're also thrilled to have moved up to first place in the office sector this year - testament to the great work done by the teams across the region," says Stuart Crow, Head of Asia Pacific Capital Markets, JLL. "We'd like to thank our clients, whose trust in us has allowed us to reach this landmark. We will continue to work closely with them to achieve their goals."He adds: "2017 saw a number of mega-deals in Asia Pacific, highlighting a strong interest in the region's high potential. This is a positive indication that demand from global investors is set to increase so we look forward to some significant deals this year."Mike Batchelor, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Asia CEO, says: "This number one ranking underscores the commitment we have to deliver the most value for our clients and their assets. As the region's hospitality market expands, we will focus on enhancing our investment advisory services for another successful year ahead."For more information on RCA's methodology, visit http://www.rcanalytics.com.About JLLJLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2017, JLL had revenue of $7.9 billion and fee revenue of $6.7 billion; managed 4.6 billion square feet, or 423 million square meters; and completed investment sales, acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $170 billion. At the end of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 82,000. As of December 31, 2017, LaSalle had $58.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.JLL has over 50 years of experience in Asia Pacific, with over 37,000 employees operating in 96 offices in 16 countries across the region. The firm won the 'World's Best' and 'Best in Asia Pacific' International Property Consultancy at the International Property Awards in 2016 and was named number one real estate investment advisory firm in Asia Pacific for the seventh consecutive year by Real Capital Analytics. www.ap.jll.com.Connect with us -- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JLLSingapore/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/JLLAsiaPacific- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+joneslanglasalleContact:Vernia LimPhone: +65 6394 7813Email: Vernia.Lim@ap.jll.comSource: Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.