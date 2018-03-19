

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday despite the positive cues from Wall Street Friday and a weaker yen, as the political uncertainty in Japan following the widening favoritism scandal linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe weighed on investor sentiment. Investors are also cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting due later in the week.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 188.15 points or 0.87 percent to 21,488.36, off a low of 21,366.88 earlier.



The major exporters are weak as the yen strengthened. Sony is falling almost 5 percent and Panasonic is losing 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are declining 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.4 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is edging down less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose almost 2 percent Friday.



Among the market's best performers, JGC Corp., Astellas Pharma, and Pacific Metals are advancing almost 2 percent each, while Kobe Steel is rising more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, Yaskawa Electric is declining almost 4 percent, while Marui Group and Haseko Corp. are down more than 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to reports showing an unexpected improvement in consumer sentiment and a bigger than expected jump in industrial production. Political uncertainty may have kept some traders on the sidelines amid reports President Donald Trump plans to remove national security adviser H.R. McMaster.



The Nasdaq inched up just 0.25 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,481.99. The Dow rose 72.85 points or 0.3 percent to 24,946.51, and the S&P 500 edged up 4.68 points or 0.2 percent to 2,751.01.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both closed up by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rose Friday despite data showing the U.S. rig count continued to rise. April WTI oil gained $1.15 or 1.9 percent to settle at $62.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, picking up 0.5 percent for the week.



