

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's exports and imports grew more-than-expected in February, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance showed Monday.



The value of exports climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 1.4 percent rise economists had forecast.



Imports surged 16.5 percent in February from a year ago, just above the expected spike of 16.0 percent.



As a result, the overall trade surplus declined notably to JPY 3.4 billion in February from JPY 804.5 billion in the same month of 2017. The surplus was forecast to drop to JPY 89.1 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX