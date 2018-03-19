Cannon Wins Top Honors from Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Global Modular Data Centers Market with its Visionary Product Development Strategies

Cannon boasts micro-granular capabilities in its range of data centers, including granularities in mechanical, electrical, and housing features

SANTA CLARA, California, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the modular data centers market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cannon Technologies Ltd. with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. The immense customer value created by Cannon's focus on product development, innovation, technology, and operational efficiencies has catapulted it to the top of the global modular data center market. Responding to the growing demand for flexibility and customization, it has incorporated further granularities in its modular solutions, which uniquely allows it to present widely varying designs, from standard to pre-engineered sub modules.

Cannon has capitalized on its extensive intellectual property, technology expertise, and a 40-year history of creating diverse data center facilities to assemble Cannon Stock Data Centers-a portfolio of the most popular and frequently requested specifications. The advantage of these pre-engineered, pre-designed, and pre-specified solutions is that 100% of the expensive computer-aided designs, mechanical and electrical (M&E) designs, and specifications are tried and tested. This saves a year or more of effort in heavy designing, significantly lowering the upfront costs.

The Stock Portfolio enables easy customization because Cannon offers unmatched speed in new project configuration. Additionally, the Stock Data Centers present numerous options and fixed budget solutions, allowing customers to focus on their core business. This visionary approach has genuine potential to disrupt the market and help the company get significantly ahead of competition.

"Cannon's modular data centers offer true expandability with power and cooling upgradability, best of breed infrastructure, low PUE, and high resilience. The company has especially demonstrated excellence in data hall usability and compliance as well as future-proofing financial investments," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Gautham Gnanajothi. "Most importantly, Cannon's products and solutions deliver the best value for the price in the market. Its solutions are highly commendable for their low initial cost, use of available site, and easy and affordable power/cooling density upgrades and space expansions."

Cannon's future-ready solutions have powered the company's evolution from a European pioneer to a global trailblazer. It runs several internal programs to identify industry pain points, the key one being its 'Sector Need' program. Some examples of the innovations inspired by this program include:

Cannon Smart Space Cabinet, an integrated system that addresses the industry's need to effectively manage cooling air flow within the rack

The integrated range of Rack Door Locks, which enable the easy upgrade of rack door locking systems from a standard key lock to a mechanical combination locking system, electronic/key pad locking system, stainless steel and motor-driven high security locking system, and finger print locking system

Cannon Free Form Infrastructure, which aids instant change in the architecture while preserving the operational environment

"Superior customer ownership experience is another competitive feature that sets Cannon apart from its peers," noted Gautham. "Its exceptional product performance and client relationships have won it a loyal global customer base. Indeed, its customer acquisition rate has rocketed over the last 12 to 18 months, as has its application scope."

Cannon's excellence in growth, innovation, leadership, and forward-looking strategies has driven its business performance, placing it well ahead of its competitors in this highly competitive market.

