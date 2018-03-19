Emaar Hospitality Group Launches Global Hunt for 'World's Greatest Hospitality Talent' for Under 26-year-olds

DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties, has announced a global initiative to scout for the 'World's Greatest Hospitality Talent.'

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655532/Emaar_Hospitality_Group.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655533/Emaar_Hospitality_Group_Dubai.jpg )



Open for all below the age of 26 years from anywhere in the world, the talent scouting competition aims to identify and nurture the most talented individual for a senior position through a three-year all-expenses paid programme.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "With the guest profile changing and a new generation of travellers and entrepreneurs demanding new hospitality experiences, it is important to have youthful thinking and young leaders, who can lead the industry to the next era. This unique initiative aims to open doors to learn about the industry from the experts and build a rewarding career in a managerial role. At Emaar Hospitality Group, we embrace diversity and encourage talents from any background to apply."

Those with a passion for the industry can apply online by submitting a personal video at WWW.THEWORLDSGREATESTHOSPITALITYTALENT.COM. Eight candidates will be short-listed and invited to Dubai in July for a one-week casting that will combine traditional and innovative selection techniques.

A casting centre will evaluate the short-listed candidates for their personality, creativity, innovative approaches and genuine passion for the industry. One will emerge as the winner - the world's greatest hospitality talent - who will undergo a three-year training under Emaar Hospitality Group's senior leaders and work across the board.

The winning candidate must be below 26 years old and hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent from any discipline, when the training commences in September 2018. She/he will be stationed in Dubai and take part in a comprehensive development programme. The winner will receive remuneration as per industry standards including housing, transport allowance, and other perks. In the role of Interim General Manager, she/he will work across diverse aspects by shadowing the CEO and senior managers, and will pursue a fully-funded executive MBA programme in Dubai.

Emaar Hospitality Group has 11 operational hotels and three serviced residences in Dubai under Address Hotels + Resorts; the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts; and the contemporary midscale Rove Hotels, and several upcoming projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey and Maldives.

For details, log on to: WWW.THEWORLDSGREATESTHOSPITALITYTALENT.COM

Media contact:

Kelly Home

ASDA'A B-M

+9714 4507 600

kelly.home@bm.com

