Emakina Group Results 2017: Continued International Growth and Positive Operating Margin Trend

Income of EUR80,305,000, up 3.8%;

EBITDA of EUR5,727,000, up 6.1%

Leading European independent agency Emakina Group (Euronext GROWTH Brussels : ALEMK), announces its annual results for 2017 today. The group's consolidated sales amounted to EUR80,304,612 compared with EUR77,339,180 in 2016, an increase of 4% (stable at constant scope), boosted in particular by 9% growth in activities 'outside Belgium'.

The EBITDA amounted to EUR5,726,817 (EUR5,180,967 at constant scope), compared with EUR5,400,484 in 2016, an increase in absolute terms of 6.0%. Expressed as a percentage of total sales, EBITDA rose from 7.0% to 7.1% (6.7% at constant scope).

The 2017 current profit before tax amounted to EUR1,375,730, owing to the increase in the amortisation of goodwill linked to the group's external growth strategy and to the fall in the financial result in 2017, which benefited in 2016 from the favorable evolution of exchange rates. The net profit (EUR32,206) may be attributed to the development of the current profit and non-recurrent charges. This net profit helps maintain the group's equity base.

The group maintained its financial stability thanks to a net positive result, a level of financial indebtedness in line with its internationalisation strategy, working capital requirements under control and the availability of adequate credit lines.

In 2017, Emakina Group heightened its mastery of integrated digital experience platforms like Adobe, Salesforce, Kentico, Sitecore, Sitefinity and specialised solutions like Drupal, Magento, Umbraco, Selligent Marketing Cloud, Marketo, etc.

Some major new clients: BCGE Bank, Boucheron, Carrera, Courir, ECCO, First Stop, International Ice Hockey Federation, Intersport, Konica Minolta Europe, Le Pain Quotidien, Maxeda, Mondi, Öcard, Renault Nissan Consulting, Transdev, Vienna Tourism Board.

The group continues its geographical expansion.

Beginning 2017, Emakina acquired all the capital in the Swedish agency Doe Blomberg Gottberg (DBG) and in 2018 it acquired all the shares in New York agency Karbyn, with a workforce of ten, and an annual turnover in 2017 of over USD 2million.

Based on current commercial indicators and the existing scope, Emakina Group is expecting one-digit growth of its consolidated income in 2018.

