HYPE., the independent street label and international fashion retailer, has secured a major five-year services agreement with Samsung C&T UK ("Samsung") which will see the multinational conglomerate provide the design-led brand with all back office and logistics operations from the end of March 2018.

The strategic partnership, initiated by Samsung, represents a strong endorsement of HYPE.'s significant, international growth potential and allows the brand to focus on its core strengths of product design, sales and marketing.

Under the landmark agreement, Samsung will provide HYPE. with a 24/7 order management system, inventory purchasing, logistics support, warehousing and invoicing. Indirectly, the endorsement and support of Samsung is expected to bring additional benefits to HYPE., including but not limited to access to new potential retail partners, additional licensing opportunities and improved cash flow, aided by improved supplier payment terms.

HYPE. was launched in 2011 by founder and Creative Director Liam Green at the age of 17 years-old after winning a t-shirt design competition with a decorated image of Albert Einstein with ear stretchers and piercings and all. HYPE has since achieved year-on-year sales growth and now sells through more than 1,250 UK stockists and across 15 countries. The brand has built a following of famous fans including Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Cara Delevingne, Tom Hardy and Ellie Goulding.

Liam Green, co-founder and Creative Director of HYPE. said:

"The partnership with Samsung is a game changer for HYPE. as we drive towards becoming a truly global brand. In addition to providing HYPE. with first class logistics and back office support, Samsung's global presence opens up a wealth of UK and international opportunities. This, in-turn allows us to focus on what we do best creating and marketing forward thinking clothing and accessories for our ever-growing army of HYPE. family members."

Jason Lee, M.D. of Samsung C&T UK

"We are delighted to forge a strategic alliance with HYPE., a brand we had identified with having huge potential for growth not only in the U.K. market, but globally as well."

About HYPE.

Founded in 2011, by Liam Green when he was just 17-years old, the Leicester-based HYPE. began as a self-funded project, designing printed clothing and accessories. After winning a t-shirt printing competition HYPE. had its first batch of stock sell out in a matter of hours. The Company has since achieved year-on-year sales growth and was ranked 26 th in the 2016 Sunday Times Fast Track Survey top 100 British companies

in the 2016 Sunday Times Fast Track Survey top 100 British companies Through predominantly social media promotion and networking, HYPE. has grown to become one of the UK's most distinctive and recognisable fashion brands offering original-design menswear, womenswear and accessories. HYPE. has built a wide celebrity following including Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Cara Delevingne, Tom Hardy and Ellie Goulding

Targeted predominantly towards 18-25 year-olds, HYPE.'s products are sold through more than 1,250 UK stockists and are available in 15 countries. HYPE. has also developed a number of exclusive brand collaborations with the likes of Coca Cola, Pokemon and Star Wars

About Samsung C&T

Established in 1938, Samsung C&T have since risen to become Korea's leading company in various global businesses through offices in over 50 countries. Samsung C&T aim to become a 'Global Business Partner Lifestyle Innovator' through the global expansion of the construction business, global trading and project organizing, fashion business, and a world-class resort leisure business

Samsung C&T grossed $26 billion dollars from a global network of 120 offices in 49 countries

Samsung has previously worked with many fashion brands including FUBU and Ben Sherman

