

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Monday as cautious undertone may prevail ahead of the FOMC decision and Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference on Wednesday as well as the Bank of England's interest-rate decision on Thursday.



While the Federal Reserve is expected to tighten rates by 25 basis points, the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged.



The language of the statement will be watched closely amid expectations the bank could increase its key rate as soon as its next meeting in May.



Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, with talks likely to focus on strengthening bilateral ties.



The two-day G20 summit in Buenos Aires starts today, with world leaders expected to discuss new regulations for cryptocurrencies.



Results of a survey by IHS Markit and market research company Ipsos Mori revealed earlier today that British households' current financial pressures moderated in March, underpinned by higher workplace incomes and softer inflation. The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index rose to a 3-month high of 43.1 from 42.4 in February.



Separately, property website Rightmove reported that house prices in London dropped 0.6 percent annually in March to GBP 631,651. Nonetheless, prices climbed 0.6 percent from February.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed after Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected unanimously to the post over the weekend by the country's legislature. Gold edged lower on a firmer dollar while oil prices eased after posting solid gains last week.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as a pair of positive economic reports on industrial production and consumer sentiment helped offset worries about political uncertainty amidst reports that President Donald Trump plans to remove national security adviser H.R. McMaster.



The Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite ended on a flat note.



European markets also ended a choppy session higher on Friday as the euro fell against the dollar in the wake of disappointing inflation data and upbeat data from the U.S.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both inched up around 0.3 percent.



