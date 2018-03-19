DSM Announces Repurchase of Shares to Cover Share Based Compensation Plans and Stock Dividend

HEERLEN, the Netherlands, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, today announces that it intends to repurchase 500,000 ordinary shares, starting on 19 March 2018, in order to cover commitments under share based compensation plans and 1,100,000 ordinary shares, starting on 14 May 2018, in order to cover commitments for stock dividend as part of the final dividend 2017. Based on the closing price of the DSM share on Euronext Amsterdam on 16 March 2018 this would be equivalent to approximately €130 million.

DSM has signed a Discretionary Management Agreement with the bank that will execute the repurchase. The repurchase price will be based on the daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price). Volumes to be repurchased will be on average 5% of the daily trading volume on the open market, within a bandwidth of 2-8% per day. The total share repurchase program is anticipated to continue into Q2 2018. The total number of shares to be repurchased under this program represents approximately 0.9% of ordinary shares issued.

In accordance with financial market regulations, DSM will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly press releases.

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

