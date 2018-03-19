Riga, Latvia, 2018-03-19 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 26.02.2018- Takeover offer VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG 27.03.2018 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Government LTGCB03022B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB03022B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Initial EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG listing/admiss ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Audited annual INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Audited annual SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG report maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Notice on INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2018 Investors event OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2018 Coupon payment LHVB072524A LHV Group TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2018 Initial NTU1L Novaturas VLN listing/admiss ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2018 Audited annual KA11R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2018 Audited annual BLT1T Baltika TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2018 Annual General TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018- Audited annual BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 31.03.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Audited annual AMG1L Amber Grid VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Notice on AMG1L Amber Grid VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Audited annual LGD1L LITGRID VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Notice on LGD1L LITGRID VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Audited annual TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2018 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 26.02.2018- Takeover offer VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG 27.03.2018 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Government LTGCB03022B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB03022B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Initial EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG listing/admiss ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Audited annual INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Audited annual SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG report maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Notice on INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2018 Investors event OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2018 Coupon payment LHVB072524A LHV Group TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2018 Initial NTU1L Novaturas VLN listing/admiss ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2018 Audited annual KA11R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2018 Audited annual BLT1T Baltika TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2018 Annual General TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018- Audited annual BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 31.03.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Audited annual AMG1L Amber Grid VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Notice on AMG1L Amber Grid VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Audited annual LGD1L LITGRID VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Notice on LGD1L LITGRID VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Audited annual TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2018 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.