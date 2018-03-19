ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Announces Holding(s) in Company

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR; AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems was notified on March 16, 2018 that Tim Losik, the Company's Chairman and CEO, purchased 30,000 common shares of $0.001 in the Company ('Common Shares') on March 16, 2018, at a price of $0.125 per share. Following this purchase his beneficial holding amounts to 11,588,137 Common Shares representing 12.52 per cent of Common Shares in issue.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Oclaro), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

