sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1C077 ISIN: US7434651060 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
19.03.2018 | 08:09
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Announces Holding(s) in Company

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR; AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems was notified on March 16, 2018 that Tim Losik, the Company's Chairman and CEO, purchased 30,000 common shares of $0.001 in the Company ('Common Shares') on March 16, 2018, at a price of $0.125 per share. Following this purchase his beneficial holding amounts to 11,588,137 Common Shares representing 12.52 per cent of Common Shares in issue.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited
Tim Losik, President and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778
ir@prophotonix.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Andrew Craig
Richard Salmond
David Foreman

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000


About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Oclaro), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE