

19 March 2018



Crossword Cybersecurity plc Issue and admission of new shares



Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX:CCS, 'Crossword' or the 'Company'), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is delighted to announce that, further to the Company's announcement last week outlining the oversubscribed Placing and Subscription, the Company has issued 800,000 new Ordinary Shares conditional on Admission. Defined terms used herein have the same meanings as in the announcement made by the Company last week.



Admission of the new Ordinary Shares is expected to become effective and dealings will commence in new Ordinary Shares by 4pm today.



Following admission of the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 3,983,408 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in the interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



As part of the Subscription, Tom Ilube, Chief Executive Officer, subscribed for 22,223 new Ordinary Shares to raise proceeds of £60,002.10 as further detailed below.



+-------------+------------------------+---------------+-----------------------+ | Director | Holding prior to the | Number of | Immediately following | | |announcement of Proposed| Subscription | Admission of the | | |Placing and Subscription|Shares acquired| Placing Shares and | | | |pursuant to the| Subscription Shares | | | | Placing and | | | | | Subscription | | +-------------+-------------+----------+---------------+------------+----------+ | | Number of| % of| Number of| Number of| % of| | | Ordinary| issued|Ordinary Shares| Ordinary| issued| | | Shares| share| | Shares| share| | | | capital| | | capital| +-------------+-------------+----------+---------------+------------+----------+ |Sir Richard | -| -| -| -| -| |Dearlove | | | | | | +-------------+-------------+----------+---------------+------------+----------+ |Thomas Ilube*| 1,359,889| 42.72%| 22,223| 1,382,112| 34.70%| +-------------+-------------+----------+---------------+------------+----------+ |Dr David | 26,365| 0.83%| -| 26,365| 0.66%| |Secher | | | | | | +-------------+-------------+----------+---------------+------------+----------+ |Professor | 5,263| 0.17%| -| 5,263| 0.13%| |David | | | | | | |Stupples | | | | | | +-------------+-------------+----------+---------------+------------+----------+ |Gordon | -| -| -| -| -| |Matthew | | | | | | +-------------+-------------+----------+---------------+------------+----------+ |Andrew | -| -| -| -| -| |Gueritz | | | | | | +-------------+-------------+----------+---------------+------------+----------+ |Ruth Anderson| -| -| -| -| -| +-------------+-------------+----------+---------------+------------+----------+



* Thomas Ilube's shareholding prior to the Placing and Subscription is made up of 1,229,445 shares held by him personally and 130,444 held by Beaufort Nominees Limited on his behalf.



Placing Shares and Subscription Shares have been issued to the following substantial shareholders:



+----------------+----------------------+---------------+----------------------+ | Substantial | Holding prior to the | Number of |Immediately following | |shareholder | announcement of | Subscription | Admission of the | | | Proposed Placing and |Shares acquired| Placing Shares and | | | Subscription |pursuant to the| Subscription Shares | | | | Placing and | | | | | Subscription | | +----------------+-----------+----------+---------------+-----------+----------+ | | Number of| % of| Number of| Number of| % of| | | Ordinary| issued|Ordinary Shares| Ordinary| issued| | | Shares| share| | Shares| share| | | | capital| | | capital| +----------------+-----------+----------+---------------+-----------+----------+ |Moulton Goodies | 289,474| 9.1%| -| 289,474| 7.3%| +----------------+-----------+----------+---------------+-----------+----------+ |Steven Gee | 191,815| 6.0%| 37,037| 228,852| 5.7%| +----------------+-----------+----------+---------------+-----------+----------+ |Maurice | 178,657| 5.6%| 37,037| 215,694| 5.4%| |Zimmerman | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+----------+---------------+-----------+----------+ |Brenlen Jinkens | 163,158| 5.1%| 185,185| 348,343| 8.7%| +----------------+-----------+----------+---------------+-----------+----------+ |John Taysom | 107,995| 3.4%| 18,519| 126,514| 3.2%| +----------------+-----------+----------+---------------+-----------+----------+ |Matthew | 105,263| 3.3%| -| 105,263| 2.6%| |O'Sullivan | | | | | | +----------------+-----------+----------+---------------+-----------+----------+



Tom Ilube, Crossword CEO, said:



'I'm delighted to have received this supportive funding at a high growth phase in the Company's development as Crossword moves into scale up and commercialisation.'



About Crossword



Crossword is a technology transfer company specialising in cyber security. Crossword works with universities who undertake advanced cyber security research in order to take their research through productisation to market.



