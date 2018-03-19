Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2018) - Spearmint Resources (TSXV: SRJ) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) has completed the first phase of exploration drilling on its Clayton Valley Lithium Prospect. The 100% owned Clayton Valley lithium prospect consists of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.

Two 300 foot reverse circulation drill holes and one 300 foot core hole were successfully completed. These holes were designed to test an outcropping green clay that was previously sampled and reported in March 2017.

All drill holes penetrated the lithium bearing green clay section that was targeted. The drill samples have been shipped to Reno and the company is expecting to receive the results shortly.

James Nelson, President, stated: "We are very pleased to have completed this first phase of the drill program. We encountered the targeted green clay in each hole and we eagerly anticipate the results from the lab. This area has been overlooked for Lithium bearing clay/mud hosted formations and we are looking forward to proving up the concept that management has laid out to fully evaluate this lithium asset. This property lies directly east of Albemarle's Lithium mine."

Other Lithium Properties

Spearmint also has three lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect', the 524-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect', and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp.

Vanadium Properties

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of five separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Gold Properties

Other current projects include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia. The 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp.

The company's 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres borders Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 1,500 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources.

For more information, please visit www.spearmintresources.ca, contact James Nelson, President, at 604-646-6903 or email info@spearmintresources.ca.

