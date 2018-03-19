

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in February, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



On a monthly basis, house prices climbed 44 cities out of 70 surveyed by the government. It fell in 16 cities and remained flat in 10 cities.



The highest rise in house prices was noted in Nanchong, by 1.7 percent and the steepest decline was seen in Shenzhen, by 0.6 percent.



Compared with the same month of 2017, house prices grew in 60 cities out of the 70 cities in February, while it decreased in 9 cities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX