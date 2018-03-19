VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, has awarded VFS Global five of the six regions of its global contract for visa application centre services. The contract covers Europe & CIS, Africa & Middle East, North Asia, South Asia and Australasia.

VFS Global has been serving the Canadian Government since 2005 and currently operates Visa Application Centres (VACs) in five continents for Canada.

This is a very significant win for VFS Global, which handles approximately 1.8 million Canada visa applications globally each year.

Chris Dix, Head - Business Development, VFS Global, remarked, "We are privileged to continue our partnership with the Canadian Government. This is not only important because Canada already has the most extensive VAC network in the world where 129 VACs are operated by VFS Global, but also as the award further reinforces our company's position as the leading visa services partner to 58 client governments worldwide."

With Canada having celebrated its 150thAnniversary of Confederation in 2017, tourism interest in Canada has increased significantly. The New York Times picked Canada as its top travel destination for 2017, amongst 52 other locations -signalling just how attractive the country has become to international travellers.According to Destination Canada,the country welcomed a record breaking 20.8 million tourists in 2017, the highest ever, and this trend is expected to continue.

For VFS Global, 2018 has already been very eventful with the award of the Canadian contracts coming shortly after the decision of the Government of Switzerland to award the company over 80% of its global visa processing contract. VFS Global is the trusted partner to 58 client governments worldwide, offering a range of visa, permit, passport, and consular services.

VFS Globalis the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With2574 Application Centres, operations in137 countriesacrossfive continents and over 165 million applications processedas on 01 March 2018, VFS Global is the trusted partner of58 client governments.VFS Global's worldwide operations are certifiedISO 9001:2008for Quality Management System,ISO 27001:2013for Information Security Management SystemandISO 14001:2004for Environmental Management System. For more information, please visithttp://www.vfsglobal.com

