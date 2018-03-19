

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Klépierre confirmed Monday that on 8 March 2018, it made a proposal on a non-adversarial basis to the Board of Hammerson with the intention of engaging in a constructive dialogue regarding a possible offer to acquire the issued and to be issued share capital of Hammerson (HMSO.L) on a standalone basis at a value of 615 pence per Hammerson ordinary share. But, The Board of Hammerson rejected the Proposal in less than 24 hours on 9 March 2018.



Klépierre noted that the Proposal represented a premium of approximately 40.7% to the closing price of 437.10 pence per Hammerson ordinary share on 16 March 2018, and the consideration would comprise a combination of cash and shares in Klépierre.



