

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's credit growth slowed at the start of the year, data from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



The credit indicator C2 climbed 6.1 percent on a yearly basis at the end of January, slower than the 6.4 percent increase seen in December.



General public's domestic loan debt totaled NOK 5.48 trillion at end-January. At the same time, households' domestic loan grew at a slower pace of 6.2 percent to NOK 3.28 trillion.



Non-financial corporations domestic loan debt totaled NOK 1.71 trillion, up 6.4 percent from the previous year.



Another report showed that the monetary aggregate M3 growth slowed to 5.7 percent in January from 6.3 percent in December.



