

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales increased for the second straight month in January, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



Retails sales climbed a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.2 percent month-over-month in January, slower than December's 2.6 percent increase.



In November, sales had dropped 0.2 percent, which was revised from a 0.7 percent rise reported earlier.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 0.8 percent monthly in January and non-food sales, except automotive fuel rose by 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 10.7 percent in January from 8.9 percent in the previous month. Moreover, it was the strongest rate of increase in five months.



