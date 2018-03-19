The product allows rich media video ads to be created with a single click and then served using JustPremium's brand safe inventory

Programmatic rich media and video ad marketplace, JustPremium, has today announced the launch of a new product suite, Rich Video. The new offering allows clients to build multiple rich video ad units with a single click using the advertisers existing assets. Using Rich Video allows advertisers to create an engaging advert, leading to higher engagement and interaction rates. Ultimately these formats help create a better user experience and a higher return on investment.

JustPremium launches this product at a time when quality video inventory has never been more in demand, and brand-safe video inventory that advertisers require has never been in shorter supply.

Rich Video allows publishers to build multiple creative ad units in minutes, enabling them to test different options and optimise their message to give the best performance. By utilising the assets that have already been created for Facebook, Adwords and YouTube, this process allows advertisers to supercharge their existing content. Once created, the advertisements then run on a brand safe network of over 3000 publishers.

Eric Visser, Founder and CEO at JustPremium commented:"JustPremium is proud to offer a scalable solution to deliver quality, brand-safe video advertising inventory to brands, publishers and agencies who are looking to connect with consumers through video. The Rich Video suite will allow users to build six creatives in just six minutes, and is as easy to set up as a standard IAB campaign.

With the IAB recently reporting that video has now overtaken banner spend and is continuing to grow exponentially, an effective video strategy is more important than ever. As the number one business in the rich media and video advertising marketplace we care about creating products that empower our clients' businesses and ultimately deliver great results."

About JustPremium

JustPremium is the world's first programmatic Rich Media Ad Marketplace, offering a comprehensive managed service from creating to delivering brand experiences. The service allows brands and agencies to access premium inventory, available on the web and on mobile, through programmatic buy.

Publishers work with JustPremium to create additional advertising inventory and monetise it through its marketplace. JustPremium's rich media and video advertising solutions encompass a series of rich media ad units surrounding media content.

As a member of the Coalition for Better Ads, JustPremium is committed to helping shape best practice online advertising standards. Recently, the company was nominated for the Deloitte Fast50, which recognises the 50 fastest growing technology companies based in the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.justpremium.com/rich-video

