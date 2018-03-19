HydroPeptide Expands into Sofitel Golfe d'Ajaccio Thalassa Sea & Spa Hotel

New Wellness-Focused Treatments Create a Holistic, Healing Destination in Corsica, the French "Beauty Island" ("Ile de Beauté")

CORSICA, France, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Two leaders in global wellness join forces today: HydroPeptide, the luxury, geneticist-developed skin care line, has announced a new partnership with Sofitel Golfe d'Ajaccio Thalassa Sea & Spa Hotel, the French Riviera's most prestigious five-star destination spa. With innovations rooted in total body wellness, the partnership will deliver the world's most healing beauty experiences via a tailored menu of immersive, high-end HydroPeptide treatments.

"We're pioneering skin care technologies that treat the body holistically, beyond a quick fix for surface symptoms," said Annette Rubin, CEO of HydroPeptide. "Wellness is a complex, personal mission for spagoers. We now have patented technologies that influence skin's behavior at the genetic level. Thalassa Sea & Spa's immersive experiences bring our technology to life in an intimate way, ensuring the mind and body are positively impacted by each service."

Star treatments include an anti-fatigue Integral Resurfacing Treatment, which employs botanical stem cells and peptides to stimulate rejuvenation of the skin, and a new PolyPeptide Collagel Facial, which uses medical-grade HydroGel technology to heal damaged skin and decrease hyperpigmentation and sensitivity.

"Our visitors seek comfort, healing and recentering," said Patrick Bertho, General Manager at Sofitel Thalassa Sea & Spa. "We've designed a wellness program for all walks of life, addressing five keys to wellness: vitality and energy, stress and emotions, balance and nutrition, sleep and recovery, beauty and youth. HydroPeptide regimens are a natural fit within this process."

Reservations can be made at Thalassa.com and corresponding retail products are also available at Thalassa Sea and Spa or HydroPeptide.com.

About HydroPeptide:

HydroPeptide has spent the last decade perfecting a clinically clean anti-aging skin care line that supports cellular health through the science of epigenetics. By embracing a new approach to skin health, HydroPeptide treats the source of the concern, not just the symptom. HydroPeptide's blend of scientists and beauty professionals offers a unique perspective to challenge traditional beliefs and deliver both clinical results and luxury experiences. With access to the top minds in skin science and patented technologies, HydroPeptide will continue to revolutionize the future of skin care. For more information, please visit www.hydropeptide.com.

About Thalassa Sea and Spa:

www.thalassa.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655460/HydroPeptide_Image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655458/Thalassa_Spa_Image_HydroPeptide.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655461/HydroPeptide__Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655459/Thalassa_Spa__Logo.jpg