PJSC PHOSAGRO - Notice of Results

|For Immediate Release
|19 March 2018
PhosAgro 4Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date
On 21 March 2018, PhosAgro will publish its audited consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months and twelve months ended 31 December 2017. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:00 London time (16:00 Moscow; 09:00 New York).
The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.
Webcast links:
English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1636389&s=1&k=C5A852D0ABA87CA26D487FF8678FB9EC
Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1636391&s=1&k=80A5B43F3A454019592ED88C05ED021D
Participant dial-in numbers:
Russian Federation +7 495 221 6523
Russian Federation 8 10 8002 041 4011
United Kingdom +44 203 043 2440
United Kingdom 0808 238 1774
United States 1 877 887 4163
Conference ID numbers:
English call: 16535899#
Russian call: 88979477#
For further information please contact:
PJSC PhosAgro
Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187
ir@phosagro.ru
Timur Belov, Press Officer
Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary
+7 495 232 9689
EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 7554 993 032
+7 499 918 3134