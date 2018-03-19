Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-19 08:54 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the initiative and decision of the Board of INVL Baltic Farmland the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland (identification code 303299781, the registered address Gyneju str. 14 Vilnius, Lithuania) is to be held on 10 April 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in the premises located in Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius).



Registration of the shareholders will start at 8:30 a.m.



The total amount of the shares of the Company is 3,291,549 and the amount of shares granting voting rights during the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting amounts to 3,228,510. ISIN code of the shares of the Company is LT0000128753.



Persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of the General Shareholders Meeting accounting day, i.e. 3 April 2018, will have a right to participate and vote at the General Shareholders Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded.



The day of accounting of rights is 24 April 2018.



The agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland includes:



1. Presentation of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland consolidated annual report for 2017. 2. Presentation of the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and consolidated annual report of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland. 3. Approval of the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements for 2017 of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland. 4. Regarding profit distribution of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland. 5. Regarding approval of the new wording of the Dividend Payment Policy of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland. 6. Regarding purchase of own shares of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland. 7. Regarding election of the members of the Board of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland. 8. Regarding approval of the new wording of the Articles of Associations of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland.



Draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland:



1. Presentation of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland consolidated annual report for 2017



Shareholders of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland are presented with the consolidated annual report of INVL Baltic Farmland for 2017 (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).



1. Presentation of the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and consolidated annual report of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland.



Shareholders of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland are presented with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and consolidated annual report of INVL Baltic Farmland (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).



1. Approval of the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements for 2017 of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland



To approve the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements for 2017 of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland.



1. Regarding profit distribution of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland.



To distribute profit of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland as follows:



Article (thousand EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retained earnings (loss) at the begining of the financial year of 5,767 the reporting period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit (loss) for the financial year 885 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the - reporting financial year -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shareholders contributions to cover loss - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributable profit (loss) at the end of the financial year of the 6,652 reporting period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfers from reserves - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributable profit (loss) in total 6,652 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit distribution: (484) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Profit transfers to the legal reserves - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -Profit transfers to the reserves for own shares acquisition - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Profit transfers to other reserves - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Profit to be paid as dividends* (484) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Profit to be paid as annual payments (bonus) and for other - purposes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retained earnings (loss) at the end of the financial year 6,168 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



*0.15 EUR is paid per share.



1. Regarding approval of the new wording of the Dividend Payment Policy of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland



To approve the new wording of the Dividend Payment policy (attached) of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland



1. Regarding purchase of own shares of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland



Until the day of the General Shareholders meeting the reserve for the purchase of own shares which is equal to EUR 3,079,669 is not used.



To use the reserve (or the part of it) for the purchase of own shares and to purchase shares in the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland by the rules mentioned below:



1) The goal for the purchase of own shares - to ensure for shareholders a possibility to sell company's shares.



2) The maximum number of shares to be acquired - the nominal value of own shares by the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland, which may not exceed 1/10 of share.



3) The period during which the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland may purchase its own shares 18 months from the day of this resolution.



4) The maximum and minimal one share acquisition price: the maximum one share acquisition price- EUR 5.00, the minimal one share acquisition price - EUR 3.00.



5) The conditions of the selling of the purchased shares and minimal purchase price: the acquired own shares may be annulled by the decision of the General Shareholders Meeting or sold by the decision of the Board on condition the minimum price of sale of own shares shall be equal to the price at which they were acquired and the procedure of selling the shares shall ensure equal opportunities for all shareholders to acquire the said shares.



1. Regarding election of the members of the Board of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland



To elect for a period of 4 (four) years terms the persons named below as members of the Board of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland



1. Alvydas Banys 2. Indre Mišeikyte 3. Darius Šulnis



1. Regarding approval of the new wording of the Articles of Associations of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland



1. In accordance with the current version of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, to approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland (attached), changing the entire text of the Articles of Association (without further amendment of the separate Clauses of the Articles of Association). 2. To authorize Egle Surpliene, manager of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland , to sign the new wording of the Articles of Association of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland



The documents related to the agenda, draft resolutions on every item of agenda, documents what have to be submitted to the General Shareholders Meeting and other information related to realization of shareholders rights are available at the registered office of the Company during working hours.



The shareholders are entitled: (i) to propose to supplement the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting submitting draft resolution on every additional item of agenda or, than there is no need to make a decision - explanation of the shareholder (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes). Proposal to supplement the agenda is submitted in writing sending the proposal by registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company or by sending proposal to the Company by email farmland@invaldainvl.com. The agenda is supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 before the General Shareholders Meeting; (ii) to propose draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting at any time prior to the date of the General Shareholders meeting (in writing sending the proposal by registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company or by sending proposal to the Company by email farmland@invaldainvl.com) or in writing during the General Shareholders Meeting (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes); (iii) to submit questions to the Company related to the issues of agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting in advance but no later than 3 business days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting in writing sending the proposal by registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company or by sending proposal to the Company by email farmland@invaldainvl.com. The company reserves the right to answer to those shareholders of the Company who can be identified and whose questions are not related to the company's confidential information or commercial secrets.



Shareholder participating at the General Shareholders Meeting and having the right to vote must submit documents confirming personal identity. Each shareholder may authorize either a natural or a legal person to participate and to vote on the shareholder's behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. A power of attorney issued by a natural person must be certified by a notary. The representative has the same rights as his represented shareholder at the General Shareholders Meeting. The authorized persons must have documents confirming their personal identity and power of attorney approved in the manner specified by law which must be submitted to the Company no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by law. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney.



Shareholder is entitled to issue power of attorney by means of electronic communications for legal or natural persons to participate and to vote on its behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. No notarisation of such authorization is required.



The power of attorney issued through electronic communication means must be confirmed by the shareholder with a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder shall inform the Company on the power of attorney issued through the means of electronic communication by e-mail farmland@invaldainvl.com not later than on the last business day before the General Shareholders Meeting. The power of attorney and notification must be issued in writing and could be sent to the Company by communication means, if the transmitted information is secured and the shareholder's identity can be identified.



The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the General Shareholders Meeting through electronic means of communication.



Shareholder or its representative may vote in writing by filling general voting bulletin, in such a case the requirement to deliver a personal identity document does not apply. The form of general voting bulletin is presented at the Company's webpage www.invlbalticfarmland.lt section For Investors. If shareholder requests, the Company shall send the general voting bulletin to the requesting shareholder by registered mail or shall deliver it in person against signature no later than 10 days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting free of charge. The filled general voting bulletin must be signed by the shareholder or its authorized representative. Document confirming the right to vote must be added to the general voting bulletin if authorized person is voting. The filled general voting bulletin must be sent by the registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company no later than the day before of the General Shareholders Meeting.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Egle Surpliene Director E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldalt.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668943